Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic escalates, the advanced economies seem to be geared up for a manufacturing renaissance. But while this may reduce risks for large firms, it probably will not benefit very many advanced-economy workers, let alone the developing countries from which production is being shifted.

