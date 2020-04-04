COVID-19 updates: Cheering sailors warm the heart but can't erase the disaster going on around us

Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 00:05 Hits: 3

The week ended as it started and middled: in a depressing, frightening morass of incompetence, corruption, and rising numbers of sick and dead people. From the newly prominent role of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner to Republican governors failing to issue stay-at-home orders to news of still more warnings ignored by the Trump administration, everywhere you look you find evidence of how we got to this point.

In fact, what passed for heartwarming news today originated in more Trump administration awfulness: Sailors cheered Captain Brett Crozier, the Navy officer relieved of his command for writing a letter begging his superiors to take action on the spread of coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, leaving no doubt that they knew he was acting in their best interest. But Crozier shouldn’t have been removed for sounding the warning, and he shouldn’t have had to beg for help to begin with.

● The FDA has authorized an antibody test for COVID-19, which could provide information about the spread of the disease.

● Kushner claimed the national stockpile is not for states’ use, which is ridiculous … but this is the Trump administration, so what happened next was the White House changing the stockpile website to back up Jared’s claim.

● Sailors weren’t the only ones who spoke up for Crozier. House Democrats wrote that they were “very concerned about the chilling effect this dismissal will have on commanders throughout the Department of Defense.” Former Vice President Joe Biden called the firing a “chilling message.”

● Today we learned one more way Trump enabled the spread of COVID-19: by canceling an early warning program for new viruses with pandemic potential. This is the kind of thing that proposed COVID-19 commission might look at. As is the fact that the Army warned Trump two months ago that COVID-19 was a 'black swan' on the way to wreck America.

● But the U.S. still needs to do a lot more to flatten the curve, and Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx are showing frustration with stay-at-home failures while Trump refuses to do better. Meanwhile, every state that's failed to issue a stay-at-home order has a Republican governor.

● Coronavirus conspiracy theorists are like something out of a zombie apocalypse movie and they are going to get someone—or a lot of someones—killed.

● Trump's team is preparing for deaths to go even higher ... so they can explain how it's a 'win.' But, uh, Trump will definitely get credit if deaths exceed 100,000, just not the good kind.

● Banks warned the Trump administration it's screwing up on a key coronavirus small business lending program. That’s not going to help with holding the economy together.

● Speaking of the economy, we got some jobs numbers this morning, but because of the timing of its surveys, the government's job report today comes nowhere near reality. Check out this amazing graph, though. At the other end of the economic spectrum, more questionable stock transactions by Sen. Kelly Loeffler came out.

● 'We also have families and children': Undocumented workers call for inclusion in coronavirus relief.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1933981