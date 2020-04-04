The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

This Daily Show supercut 'Heroes of the Pandumbic' dissects Fox News' coronavirus coverage

Category: World Hits: 3

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah tweeted out a video, cutting together the “Heroes of the Pandumbic.” In the tweet, The Daily Show name checked the luminaries we have seen and written about over the past few weeks: Hannity. Rush. Dobbs. Ingraham. Pirro. Nunes. Tammy. Geraldo. Doocy. Gutfield. Schlapp. Siegel. Watters. Dr. Drew. Henry. Ainsley. Gaetz. Inhofe. Pence. Kudlow. Conway. Trump.

It’s not like Fox News doesn’t know that it willingly mislead its viewers in order to support the continuing deadly incompetence of our current administration. The video doesn’t even cover people like Republican senators like John Kennedy who promoted racist sideshow excuses and scattershot blame while doing nothing to stem the spread of the public health crisis.

It’s been a team effort on the part of conservative outlets and libertarian types who make their money off of saying the media is too liberal and sensationalist and politically correct. All things that have become dog whistles to people who hate the idea that they themselves are not the expert of everything and are angry that people don’t always find their dumb ideas funny or smart.

Hannity. Rush. Dobbs. Ingraham. Pirro. Nunes. Tammy. Geraldo. Doocy. Hegseth. Schlapp. Siegel. Watters. Dr. Drew. Henry. Ainsley. Gaetz. Inhofe. Pence. Kudlow. Conway. Trump. Today, we salute the Heroes of the Pandumbic. pic.twitter.com/35WLDgoHcf

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1934000

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version