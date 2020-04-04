Fox News host tries to insult Ocasio-Cortez, gets reminded of her own journalistic failures instead

Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 01:20 Hits: 4

Early Friday morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out a reminder that while viruses do not by nature care what race or class or position you hold in society, the pandemic adversely affects people of color more. This is because our entire society and infrastructure is engineered through a white supremacist history and continuing bigotry. Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities. Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.”

Right wing wraith and Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s tiny bigoted brain was unable to comprehend such a big idea and decided the best way to respond was to attack Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s previous employment as a bartender, tweeting: “The Doctor of Mixology will save us!” Comedy and conservatism aren’t the best mix. Sort of like drinking gin and dirt. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was not going to let such a dirtbag comment, from such a dirtbag mind, go unchallenged and sent back this:

DidnÃ¢Â�Â�t you just put a doctor on your show who faked their employment at Lenox Hill hospital and touted a COVID Ã¢Â�Â�treatmentÃ¢Â�Â� that you tweeted & Twitter had to remove because a man may have died trying self-administer it? IÃ¢Â�Â�m sorry, why are you on TV again? https://t.co/Lfc6RvtBDS April 3, 2020

Yeowch! And then she dropped a receipt.

And then Ingraham got ratioed.

I like this one because Judge Janine is also awful.

Doctor of Mixology? You mean Judge Janine? Ã°Â�Â¤Â� pic.twitter.com/QHPmfKQmnB April 3, 2020

And this one because Jared Kushner is a dumb terrible person.

And here is how comedy works, Laura.

IÃ¢Â�Â�m with ya, Laura. We all know the only person who can save us is the host of Celebrity Apprentice. April 3, 2020

