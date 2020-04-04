Man who tested positive for coronavirus after attending party at Trump golf club dies

Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 02:35 Hits: 3

A California man who was one of at least five people that tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a disco-themed birthday party at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes has died. According to The Washington Post, 75-year-old Bert Argo passed away Friday, March 27. Argo and his wife Carol attended the 70th birthday party of Susan Brooks, the former mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes, on March 8.

Brooks’ daughter says her mother consulted Los Angeles County Supervisor (and family friend) Janice Hahn about whether they should hold the party. They knew that the virus was an issue but since Los Angeles had yet to issue any bans on large gatherings, they opted to send an email telling attendees not to come if they were feeling unwell or showing any symptoms of illness. Since then, at least five people tested positive for the virus while 11 others who attended the party felt ill.

According to Argo’s daughter Melanie Young, her mother Carol also got sick but has thankfully recovered from her illness. Young also said that her parents had not shown signs of illness before the party.

