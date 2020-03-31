Headlines for March 31, 2020

Category:
World
Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Hits: 0
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 3,100 as Three-Quarters of the Population Are Told to Stay Home
Trump Alleges Lack of COVID-19 Tests No Longer an Issue as Governors Denounce Shortage of Medical Supplies NJ Nursing Home on Lockdown After a COVID-19 Outbreak Killed 8 People
NYC Transit Passengers Call Out Dangerously Crowded Subways, Buses
NY Rep. Velázquez Diagnosed with Presumed Coronavirus Infection
Amazon Fires Organizer of Staten Island Strike Action
Beloved NYC Transgender Advocate Lorena Borjas Dies After Contracting COVID-19
Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich Dies of COVID-19 Complications
Protesters in Philadelphia, New Jersey Demand Release of Nonviolent & Immigrant Prisoners
GE and Ford to Produce 50,000 Ventilators as GE Workers in MA Demand Company Rehire Fired Workers
Florida Pastor Arrested for Violating Public Gathering Rules
Judges Strike Down Abortion Bans in Texas and Ohio
Fired Peace Corps Volunteers Face Unemployment, Confusion Around Benefits U.S. Military Reports First COVID-19 Death
DOJ Investigates Lawmaker Stock Transaction Before Market Crash Scientists and Medical Experts Develop New Theories About Spread of Coronavirus
Spain Reports 800+ New COVID-19 Deaths; Anti-Fascist Activist José María Galante Dies Hungary Passes New Law Granting Sweeping Power to Authoritarian PM Viktor Orbán Italy Reports Lowest Daily Coronavirus Case Count in 2 Weeks as Death Toll Tops 11,000
Israel PM Netanyahu Enters Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19
Afghanistan Releases Hundreds of Prisoners to Limit Coronavirus Outbreaks
1000s Gather in San Salvador to Demand Coronavirus Aid
Indian Health Workers Hose Migrant Workers with Disinfectant
China, Hong Kong, Singapore Impose Travel Restrictions to Prevent 2nd Outbreak of COVID-19 South African Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man Who Violated Nat'l Lockdown Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, Biden Continues to Reject Single-Payer Healthcare Several States Pass Laws to Criminalize Protests Against Fossil Fuel Industry
Gannett Will Cut Pay, Furlough Employees Amid Economic Loss From Coronavirus Pandemic Idaho Signs Two Anti-Trans Bills on the Eve of Transgender Day of Visibility
Trump Admin Revokes Federal Protected Status of Mashpee Tribe Land
