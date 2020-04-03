White House changes official stockpile website to match Jared's ridiculous statement

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 16:40 Hits: 4

After Blunderkind Jared Kushner made all sorts of embarrassing headlines for his daddy-in-law’s shop by asserting that the Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies “is supposed to be our stockpile, not supposed to be state stockpiles,” the Department of Health and Human Services decided they had to comply with the new world order.

So they changed the language on the website for the Strategic National Stockpile. It used to say that it stores and supplies “life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out. [...] When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency.” It now says its “role is to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies and that “states have products stockpiled, as well.” Now it says that “the stockpile can be used as a short-term stopgap buffer when the immediate supply of adequate amounts of these materials may not be immediately available.”

Sign the petition: Jared Kushner cannot be anywhere close to the coronavirus response.

Too bad the Trump administration still hasn’t learned that the internet is forever, as are screenshots.

The Trump administration just changed its language about the Strategic National Stockpile on an HHS website to jibe with Jared Kushner's claim that this isn't for the states. (h/t @LEBassett) Before vs. After: pic.twitter.com/yD4O2b1IEw April 3, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1933951