Fauci and Birx show frustration with stay-at-home failures but Trump won't take the next step

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 18:35 Hits: 5

Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have been very careful to stay on Donald Trump’s good side. But some tensions seem to be bubbling up over Trump’s ongoing refusal to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper focused a question on states not issuing stay-at-home orders, but after saying “I don't understand why that's not happening,” Fauci took his answer a little broader, saying, “As you said, you know, the tension between 'federal mandated' versus 'states rights' to do what they want is something that I don't want to get into. But if you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that. We really should be.”

That interview was Thursday. Also Thursday, Trump and Birx seemed at cross-purposes during the daily press briefing. Birx seemed to be forgetting that those briefings are about stroking Trump’s ego, and instead commented on the failure of too many people to follow guidelines. But Trump does not want the bad headlines.

“I can tell by the curve, as it is today, that not every American is following” the guidelines, Birx said. And they need to: “this is really a call to action.”

”But Debra, aren't you referring to just a few states?” Trump asked. And “We have states doing incredibly well.” And “I think that everybody would have to be thrilled with the way most states are doing.” And also “I think that's what you meant.”

Fauci and Birx have clearly tried to coax Trump along onto a responsible path with regard to public health, and they’ve had some successes. But Trump is unwilling to take the next step he needs to take, and it looks like it’s grating on them.

