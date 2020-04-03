COVID-19: Trump Dismisses Criticism Of Russian 'Propaganda' Aid Delivery

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 02:42 Hits: 3

Azerbaijanis will be able to venture into the streets only after sending a text message with their identification number and the reason for their trip under additional requirements announced April 2 to help control the sprThe global death toll has surpassed 53,000 with over 1 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness. Here's a roundup of developments in RFE/RL's broadcast countries.ead of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/azerbaijain-coronavirus-text/30526687.html