Category: World Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 06:18 Hits: 4

U.S. President Donald Trump says he brokered a deal with Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut oil output and end a steep decline in oil prices amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trump-says-he-brokered-saudi-russian-oil-deal-but-details-scant/30526872.html