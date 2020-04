Category: World Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 05:46 Hits: 3

Washington (AFP) – One month on from historically reclaiming Democratic presidential frontrunner status, Joe Biden is in physical and political isolation, basement-bound and largely unheard as Donald Trump commands Americans’…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/invisible-man-amid-pandemic-biden-sidelined-by-omnipresent-trump/