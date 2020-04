Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 19:16 Hits: 3

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty will soon relaunch service in Hungary after opening offices in Romania and Bulgaria in 2019. The challenges that the US government broadcaster faces in Central and Eastern Europe are huge.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/radio-free-europe-rebrands-in-bulgaria-hungary-and-romania/a-53000510?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf