Category: World Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 03:35 Hits: 4

The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against Covid-19, in the first text to come out of the international body since the outbreak began.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200403-united-nations-general-assembly-resolution-coronavirus-million-pandemic-covid19