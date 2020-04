Category: World Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 07:38 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police have taken several new approaches to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the increasing number of cases in the state.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/04/03/sabah-cops-to-deploy-more-mobile-sanitising-stations-statewide