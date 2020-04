Category: World Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 02:30 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: The United States recorded 1,169 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed on Thursday (Apr 2), the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began. The toll reflected figures reported by the university ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-record-deaths-coronavirus-new-york-12604988