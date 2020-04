Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 10:31 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to push the world’s social, political, and economic structures to the breaking point, and overcoming the crisis will require resilience. Real success will lie in rediscovering and institutionalizing the true value of compassion, respect, and generosity in the weeks and months ahead.

