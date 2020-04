Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 11:31 Hits: 0

All national leaders must put their country’s interests first, but the important question is how broadly or narrowly they define those interests. Both China and the US are responding to COVID-19 with an inclination toward short-term, zero-sum approaches, and too little attention to international institutions and cooperation.

