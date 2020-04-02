The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Nightmare Scenario That Everyone Predicted': As Millions Struggle to Meet Basic Needs, Trump Organization Requests Financial Relief

Julia Conley, staff writer
While millions of Americans are facing job loss, the loss of their employer-sponsored health coverage, and difficulty affording necessities over the coming months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump's real estate empire is seeking relief from paying back loans.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/04/02/nightmare-scenario-everyone-predicted-millions-struggle-meet-basic-needs-trump?cd-origin=rss

