Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 15:40 Hits: 3

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin can’t understand why President Donald Trump is always the last one to know or understand something. With so many experts at his fingertips, one would assume that the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/conservative-columnist-stunned-by-trumps-perpetual-display-of-ignorance-on-coronavirus/