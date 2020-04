Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 12:54 Hits: 5

Over 6.6 million people in the US applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to the latest government figures. Massive layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the US unemployment rate to skyrocket.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-us-unemployment-surges-by-6-6-million-in-one-week/a-52995672?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf