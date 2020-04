Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 15:04 Hits: 5

In the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, concerned professionals are asking the government to extend the 12-week time limit to have an abortion by two weeks amid worries that women with unwanted pregnancies are afraid to leave their homes given the current health crisis.

