Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 16:22 Hits: 6

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada now has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll has jumped 21% from a day earlier to 127, according to data posted by the country's public health agency on Thursday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/03/canada-coronavirus-cases-rise-above-10000-death-toll-jumps-21