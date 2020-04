Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 15:00 Hits: 7

New York City crematories are extending their hours, burning bodies into the night. The state has started a running tally of all cremations and burials. City officials are surveying upstate cemeteries for temporary interment sites.

