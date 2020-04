Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 12:56 Hits: 5

Contrary to the popular media narrative, the COVID-19 pandemic has not strengthened the case for Chinese-style authoritarianism so much as it has given the lie to illiberal populism. With national unity governments, the world's democracies would be well positioned to confront the coronavirus head on.

