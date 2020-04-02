Is the Covid-19 Pandemic Mother Nature’s Response to Human Transgression?

The only way to avert such a catastrophe and assure ourselves that Earth will not become an avenger planet is to heed Mother Nature’s warning and cease the further desecration of essential ecosystems. (Photo: Kevin Gill/flickr/cc)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015