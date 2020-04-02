The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'Portrait of Disaster': Initial Unemployment Claims in US Jump from 211,000 to 6.6 million in Just 3 Weeks

Category: World Hits: 4

Heidi Shierholz
The chart shows that 9.9 million initial unemployment insurance claims have been made over the last two-week period, creating a graphic described as "difficult to stomach" by economic analysts. (Source: The Block/FRED)

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/04/02/portrait-disaster-initial-unemployment-claims-us-jump-211000-66-million-just-3?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version