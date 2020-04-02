Democratic National Convention delayed until mid-August due to coronavirus concerns

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 16:35 Hits: 6

The Hill is now reporting that in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic National Convention originally scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in mid-July will now be moved to Aug. 17, and that front-running presidential candidate Joe Biden "pushed" for the move.

While there is a possibility that the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 will abate in the summer months like viruses responsible for common colds and the flu, that has not yet been confirmed. As such, there is still the possibility that the convention will be canceled outright or dramatically reworked in format. We do not know when or if social distancing restrictions can safely be lifted before the virus' expected second wave, beginning roughly in October, but the one-month delay may make cancellation of the convention less likely.

