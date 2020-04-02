The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Democratic National Convention delayed until mid-August due to coronavirus concerns

Category: World Hits: 6

The Hill is now reporting that in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic National Convention originally scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in mid-July will now be moved to Aug. 17, and that front-running presidential candidate Joe Biden "pushed" for the move.

While there is a possibility that the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 will abate in the summer months like viruses responsible for common colds and the flu, that has not yet been confirmed. As such, there is still the possibility that the convention will be canceled outright or dramatically reworked in format. We do not know when or if social distancing restrictions can safely be lifted before the virus' expected second wave, beginning roughly in October, but the one-month delay may make cancellation of the convention less likely.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1933662

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version