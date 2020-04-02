There Aren't Enough Tests : As Pandemic Intensifies, Global South Prepares for the Worst

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 12:51 Hits: 4

After devastating China, Europe and the United States, the coronavirus pandemic is now intensifying across the Global South. The United Nations warns the pandemic is poised to destroy fragile economies in poor nations, decimating food security, education and human rights. We speak with Yanis Ben Amor, assistant professor of global health and microbiological sciences at Columbia University and executive director of the Center for Sustainable Development at the Earth Institute.

