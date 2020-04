Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 05:35 Hits: 3

The United States has confirmed the arrival of a plane carrying medical supplies it says were purchased from Russia following a phone call earlier this week between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

