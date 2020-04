Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 06:05 Hits: 4

Kamal Foroughi, an 80-year-old British-Iranian businessman who was arrested in Iran nine years ago, has returned to Britain, the U.K. Foreign Office said.

