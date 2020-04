Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 00:20 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, Donald Trump held a press conference that sounded slightly less like the P.T. Barnum-style daily events whose ratings he’s been bragging about ever since he took them over from Vice President Mike…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/the-forever-gullible-press-walked-right-into-trumps-newest-trap/