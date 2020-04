Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 00:57 Hits: 3

The White House Correspondents’ Association reported on Wednesday that its board has voted to remove a news outlet from the seat rotation for press briefings. Multiple White House reporters confirmed…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/white-house-correspondents-association-boots-trumps-favorite-outlet-for-public-safety-reasons/