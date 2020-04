Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 05:43 Hits: 4

Around 187,000 of the roughly 200,000 Germans stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic have been flown home. The vast majority of those still abroad are in New Zealand.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-new-zealand-allows-stranded-tourists-to-leave/a-52988164?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf