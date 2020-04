Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 07:09 Hits: 4

A new classified report for the White House says Beijing undercounted the number of coronavirus cases and deaths. China's data is likely to come under further scrutiny as infections skyrocket in the US.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-china-hid-scale-of-outbreak-us-intelligence-report/a-52988929?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf