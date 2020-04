Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 05:29 Hits: 7

The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck another blue-ribbon sports event off the calendar and wiped out the entire tennis grasscourt season.

