Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 06:55 Hits: 6

A Pakistani court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of a British national convicted in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. Three other co-accused serving life sentences were also acquitted. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200402-pakistani-court-overturns-briton-s-death-sentence-for-daniel-pearl-murder