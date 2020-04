Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 07:40 Hits: 6

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners from jails on Thursday, said a senior security official, adding that in exchange the Taliban will release 20 Afghan security members.

