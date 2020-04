Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 07:12 Hits: 6

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to ramp up testing for coronavirus saying it was the key to defeating the outbreak after his government faced criticism for testing much fewer people than some of its European peers.

