California's SF Bay Area nailed coronavirus response, everyone should heed its lessons

Meet a real American hero, Sarah Cody. She is Santa Clara County’s (San Jose) Public Health Officer, and she was the individual who convinced seven San Francisco Bay Area counties to shut down March 16. Those counties were the areas around San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Jose, and Oakland/Berkeley, with a population of around 7 million.

”She had just gotten off the phone with health officers Tomas Aragon from San Francisco and Morrow from San Mateo County. They debated the race-against-time decision, the consequences for faltering — the kinds of stuff of Hollywood scripts,” reported the San Jose Mercury News. “They compared the trend lines of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area with Italy’s a week and a half earlier, just before the situation there turned dire. If they didn’t take bold action, the Bay Area could be next. ‘It was clear to me already how quickly it was moving, and that’s what gave me a sense of urgency,’ Cody said. ‘We just needed to embrace the risk and do it.’”

Because of her actions, the San Francisco region appears to have its COVID-19 problem under control (furiously knocking on wood), while parts of the country burn. Meanwhile, places like Texas and Florida refuse to learn the lessons.

This chart, from a week ago, pretty much says it all. The San Francisco Bay Area had more confirmed cases than New York City on March 10, 14 to 7. But look what happened in the days afterward:

Of course, the number of confirmed cases doesn’t reflect the number of actual afflicted. I have a close friend nearby who clearly has COVID-19, but her symptoms are too mild to get tested. So how do we know that the chart just doesn’t reflect more robust testing in NYC? Well, you can see the disparity just as clearly, and far more painfully, in the death toll. While New York has suffered 1,139 deaths as I write this, the number in the SF Bay Area is 65.

What can account for this disparity? The biggest difference is Sarah Cody’s heroism—not just in realizing the danger and acting it, but being so incredibly well-respected and persuasive that she got six other surrounding counties to go along. Competence matters. And part of competence is recognizing a problem and moving quickly to address it. No one was faster than Cody and the SF Bay region in shutting things down.

So even a stay-at-home order is inadequate unless it’s strictly enforced and followed. That becomes particularly challenging in some of our nation’s reddest areas, where people have spent a month hearing that everything is a hoax and just like the flu from Fox News, and are already predisposed to distrust both the media and science. It may take another month of nagging from Trump to get them to take this seriously, and who knows if Trump even has the fortitude to keep this up before he goes back to saying it’s time open everything back up?

Then, of course, we have to contend with the stress on our health care system—the lack of ventilators, the lack of protective equipment, the shortage of doctors and nurses—exacerbated by those getting sick from the lack of protective equipment. We’ve got a long way to go, and it will only effective action by the states that keeps the national death toll below the 240,000 mark that Trump would consider “a good job.”

To be clear, clear, clear—I don’t write this to bash New York City or the state, which are currently fighting a desperate battle against time and pestilence. The point isn’t to say that they suck, they don’t. New Yorkers and their neighbors in New Jersey are heroic people.

The point is that every day that people dismiss the seriousness of the disease is a day that will, down the road, cost lives. The SF Bay Area took it seriously, from the very beginning, and it has thus far been able to mitigate the damage. That should be a lesson to all the holdouts, like Texas, as well as to individuals who still don’t take this seriously enough—more than a quarter of the population:

That 27% of Americans are just a little or not at all concerned is dismaying. There shouldn’t be a single person who isn’t “extremely concerned,” but here we are.

There are lessons to be learned. From the SF Bay Area. From Korea. From China. From Italy. Trump’s inability to assimilate those lessons and apply them nationally is a curse. He can’t see past the immediate moment, and it’s getting people killed. So it’s up to the rest of us to do what we can to apply the lessons within our power and try to limit the damage.

Most of us can’t help increase the supply of ventilators or protective equipment or tests or get Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to get his head out of his ass. But we can urge everyone around us to stay the hell home for non-essential activities. It’s not just the “stay in place” orders that help save lives, it’s our ability to take them seriously and help enforce them.

We need everyone to be like Sarah Cody.

