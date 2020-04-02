Biden honors doctors, nurses, first responders in new video

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 01:50 Hits: 5

Former Vice President Joe Biden followed up his video using Donald Trump's own words to devastating effect with another coronavirus-themed ad. After the first one showed Trump’s lack of leadership in the crisis, a new video features Biden talking about how he would lead. It’s … different from Trump’s focus on Donald Trump.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the American people and how they’re responding. We’re coming together, stepping up. You can see it all across the nation—ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things,” Biden says. He goes on to highlight the need for protective equipment, saying of health care workers and first responders: “This is a war and these are our soldiers. As president, I wouldn’t send an American soldier anywhere in the world without the equipment and protection they need—we should not do any less for the heroes on the front lines in this battle we’re in now.”

It’s a positive message in a difficult time, and one about the heroism of ordinary people. And the simple fact that Biden can do that in a heartfelt way shows a key difference between him and Trump.

Transcript:

“We’re facing a crisis unlike any we’ve ever faced in this nation’s history. We’re being challenged, tested, pushed to our limits. And I couldn’t be prouder of the American people and how they’re responding.

We’re coming together, stepping up. You can see it all across the nation—ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things. It’s the story of America. Nowhere is that more true than on the front lines of this crisis.

The doctors, the nurses, health care workers, first responders, firefighters, cops. Caring for others more than themselves. Doing their job in the most difficult of circumstances. Putting their lives on the line every day—often without the protective equipment they need and deserve. And still they don’t stop.

This is a war and these are our soldiers. As president, I wouldn’t send an American soldier anywhere in the world without the equipment and protection they need—we should not do any less for the heroes on the front lines in this battle we’re in now. We need to support them, pray for them, and when this crisis is over—never forget what they’ve done.

I’ve talked about the soul of this nation. We’re seeing it. We’re seeing it on display in this crisis. Courage. Bravery. A belief that we’re all part of something bigger than ourselves.

This crisis isn’t going to defeat America. Not today, tomorrow, or ever. This is the United States of America—and there is nothing we can’t do if we do it together. The American people have never, ever, ever, ever let their country down. We’ve just gotta give them all they need—now.”

