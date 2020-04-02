Michigan man accidentally shoots himself in the leg with gun he purchased during coronavirus panic

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 03:05 Hits: 7

Stupid decisions lead to stupid outcomes. A Michigan man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a gun he says he purchased to protect himself during the COVID-19 pandemic chaos. The man was reportedly treated at a hospital in Battle Creek, where he told police that someone had shot him during an argument. Upon further investigation, the police discovered that he had accidentally shot himself in his living room. The man was subsequently arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and “reckless discharge of a weapon.”

The NRA and other insecure gun profiteers have been successful in getting some states, like Michigan, to deem gun sellers “essential” during stay-at-home orders. The classic reasoning from the right wing of our political spectrum is that while there is nothing to worry about with the novel coronavirus—that it’s just like the flu and no one should panic—we should make sure that people have access to guns in case we need to panic due to some poorly defined apocalypse. Of course, nothing is going to happen and there’s no need to panic … but get a gun just in case.

Guns don’t kill people. People holding guns who are afraid and making bad decisions kill people.

