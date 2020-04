Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 15:15 Hits: 4

Russia and China continue to deploy a campaign of disinformation around the coronavirus outbreak that could have "harmful consequences" for public health around the world, according to a report published by the EU's foreign-policy arm.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-monitor-russia-china-sow-distrust-in-west-through-coronavirus-disinformation/30523558.html