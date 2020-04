Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 16:08 Hits: 4

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance must not allow the coronavirus pandemic to become a security threat, warning that adversaries like Russia and terrorist groups could try to exploit the situation and conduct hostile activities.

