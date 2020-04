Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 16:52 Hits: 5

Malaria drugs should not be used to treat COVID-19 cases unless it is deemed absolutely necessary, the EU warned. Shortages of the drugs, which are also used to treat autoimmune disorders, have already hit the US.

