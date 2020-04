Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 14:54 Hits: 5

Moscow is rolling out a mobile phone app and scannable bar codes to check whether people are adhering to strict isolation rules during lockdown, an official said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200401-moscow-rolls-out-tracking-app-to-ensure-self-discipline-during-coronavirus-lockdown