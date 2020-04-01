Museums around the world offer virtual tours during coronavirus lockdown

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 14:55 Hits: 6

Paris’s Louvre, Russia’s Hermitage, and the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC: these are some of the world’s great museums offering virtual tours and sneak peeks in lieu of actual visits during the coronavirus pandemic. The list also includes Paris’s Grand Palais, which postponed the scheduled opening of its exhibition on the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. FRANCE 24’s Encore! programme examines the online offerings.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200401-coronavirus-covid-19-museums-around-the-world-offer-virtual-visits