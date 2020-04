Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 17:02 Hits: 4

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albanian schools, cafes, restaurants and other public venues will remain shut and restrictions on social and economic activity will stay in place till the end of the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/02/albania-extends-lockdown-till-end-of-coronavirus-outbreak