Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 14:09 Hits: 5

The United States on Wednesday warned Hungary against restricting human rights and press freedom after parliament gave nationalist leader Viktor Orban sweeping powers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-warns-hungary-on-undue-rights-restrictions-over-covid-19-12599502