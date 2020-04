Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 14:24 Hits: 5

From questioning dog-walkers to flying drones to spot people defying self-isolation guidelines, police measures to control the spread of the coronavirus have upset some Britons living under a nationwide lockdown.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-police-overzealous-penalty-12599260