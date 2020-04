Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 14:16 Hits: 5

Resilience helped leaders respond to the collapse of the financial system during the Great Recession. During COVID-19, resilience can help countries rebound from the toll the virus will take on healthcare, the economy, education, and employment.

